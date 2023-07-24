Watch — Jason Aldean Slams ‘Bulls**t’ Criticism of His Anti-Crime Anthem: ‘What I Am Is a Proud American’

Country star Jason Aldean slammed the “bullshit” criticism of his anti-crime anthem, “Try That In A Small Town,” reiterating his support for America and his desire to see the country return to the way it once was, before cancel culture and woke insanity took a stranglehold over society.

“I gotta tell you guys, man, it’s been a long-ass week,” Aldean told concertgoers. “It’s been a long week, and I’ve seen a lot of stuff. I’ve seen a lot of stuff suggesting I’m this, suggesting I’m that.”

Watch Below:

“Here’s the thing,” Aldean continued, “Here’s one thing I feel: I feel like everybody’s entitled to their opinion. You can think something all you want to, it doesn’t mean it’s true, right?”

The country star went on on to say, “What I am is a proud American. I’m proud to be from here. I love our country, I want to see it restored to what it once was before all this bullshit started happening to us.”

“I love our country, I love my family, and I will do anything to protect that. I’ll tell you that right now,” Aldean added, to which the crowd reacted by chanting “USA.”

Aldean was addressing the attacks he has been facing over his song, “Try That In A Small Town,” due to the recently released music video for the song blasting riots and rising lawlessness in the United States.

Journalists have called the location of the music video a “lynching site” — as though all business done at the the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, is somehow an ode to lynching. Others have scoured the graphics of the song’s lyric video for a supposed “hidden message” — a newspaper clipping about persecution of an anti-segregationist reporter.

This is just the most recent time Aldean has blasted his critics.

As Breitbart News reported last week, the country singer slammed the “meritless and dangerous” attacks on his song after left-wing activists accused him of writing a “pro-lynching song” that actually highlights the deadly Black Lives Matter riots of 2020 and the lawless on the rise in American cities.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.