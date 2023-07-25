Former SNL Star Pete Davidson Avoids Jail Time in Reckless Driving Case

Former Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has struck a deal with prosecutors and will avoid jail time for smashing his Mercedes-Benz into a Beverley Hills house in March.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Davidson on a misdemeanor count of reckless driving on June 16.

Davidson, 29, struck a fire hydrant before hitting the home.

“We believe that Mr. Davidson engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home. Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision,” the DA’s office said in a statement at the time.

Pete Davidson charged with reckless driving after crashing into house https://t.co/ZeeMXC8t6K via @pagesix — E.Smigelj2 (@edward_smigel) June 16, 2023

Lieutenant Moreno of the Beverly Hills Police told the media that Davidson was traveling with a female passenger at the time of the crash. A teenage girl was inside the house, but was unharmed.

The homeowner told TMZ that the crash occurred just outside the living room of the house. The vehicle damaged a wall and knocked a window out of its frame.

However, ahead of his arraignment, Davidson’s lawyers secured a deal in the Los Angeles Superior Court on July 19 allowing the actor to avoid jail time, Yahoo News reported this week.

Davidson paid a fine and will enter into a “diversion” program during which he will serve 50 hours of community service and undergo court-mandated behavioral training. If he satisfies the requirements, the offense will be stripped from his record.

He will also be allowed to perform his community service with the New York City Fire Department, where his father worked and died on duty during the terror attacks on 9/11.

Davidson is currently seen on the Peacock Network comedy series Bupkis, which is set to go into its second season.

