Dave Chappelle Launches Nationwide Arena Tour After Trans Mob Tried to Cancel Him

Comedy megastar Dave Chappelle has launched a nationwide arena tour months after a trans mob tried to cancel him over his comedy calling out the trans hysteria sweeping the country.

Chappelle’s tour will kick off at Madison Square Garden in New York City on August 22, and will wrap up at the United Center in Chicago on October 4, according to the announcement released Tuesday by TODAY.

The announcement comes after a woke mob of trans activists have tried to cancel the comedian over the years in response to his jokes.

Chappelle had faced the wrath of the woke outrage mob over to his 2021 Netflix special, The Closer, containing jokes about transgenderism. Transgender Netflix employees reacted by hosting a company-wide walkout in protest of the comedian, hoping to pressure the streaming platform to purge his latest program.

Chappelle is a five-time Emmy Award winner, and was honored with the 2019 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. He also won the Grammy Award for best comedy for three consecutive years, from 2018 through 2020.

Last year, Chappelle was attacked by a man armed with a knife as he stood onstage during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The attacker, Isaiah Lee, was subsequently arrested and charged with four misdemeanors.

At the time of the incident, Chappelle’s representative said in a statement that the comedian “refuses to allow last night’s incident to overshadow the magic of this historic moment.”

Chappelle will also be performing at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky, the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, and the Smoothie King Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The comedian will also be at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, and the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

