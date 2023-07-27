Ice Cube: Race ‘Takes Up Too Much Space’ in National Discourse, ‘People Make a Lot of Money Off of the Races Fighting’

Rapper and actor Ice Cube said that race is taking up too much space in our national discourse, adding that “a lot of people make a lot of money” off of enmity between various ethnic groups.

In his recent interview with Tucker Carlson, the veteran artist revealed that he has been banned from multiple news outlets, including ABC’s The View, which he said has blacklisted him because some of the show’s hosts don’t like his opinions.

Ice Cube spoke about a wide range of subjects with Tucker Carlson, including the way the establishment has made racial conflict the country’s defining social issue.

“It’s not about race, it’s not about color,” Ice Cube said. “A lot of people make a lot of money off of the races fighting against each other and bickering. They’re the ones pushing it in our face all the time, that we’re separate.”

He called it “a never-ending, win-less battle of race and color.”

Ep. 11 Ice Cube X Tucker: the studio interview pic.twitter.com/fcSkF76l3a — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) July 27, 2023

Ice Cube claimed The View and Oprah Winfrey have both excluded him over his views that diverge from establishment Democrat orthodoxy.

“I’m not part of the club,” he said. “So I have to go places, for one, that I’m welcome and I can voice my opinion without somebody saying I’m a bad person.”

Ice Cube said his meeting with Trump administration officials to discuss ways to invest in black communities made him enemies.

“I think some people didn’t like that,” he said. “But I think it’s idiotic. Enemies meet. They talk… When the talking stops, the fighting starts.”

He continued: “Lot of people they think I’m a Republican, I’m a right-winger just because I was willing to speak to the Trump administration. And I was willing to speak to the Biden administration as well.”

However, he said he Biden talks failed to yield anything. It was “one guy… it didn’t go anywhere,” he said. “They never got to it or never planned to.”

He said the Biden has let down the voters who put him in the White House and suggested it was time for black voters to switch “dancing partners.”

As Breitbart News reported, Ice Cube took Carlson on a tour of his South Central Los Angeles neighborhood.

“How do you think politicians in Los Angeles have done running this city?” asked Carlson.

“It’s pretty much the same people running it the same way. Politicians only pay attention to the people that give them money. Everybody else is kind of an extra in their movie,” Ice Cube replied.

