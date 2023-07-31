Star Wars actor Mark Hamill is joining the call for a one-day Twitter, or “X,” boycott that is designed to hurt Elon Musk financially — presumably by dampening advertising revenue generated by user activity.

Mark Hamill said the boycott, set for Tuesday, will only be effective if “everyone” refrains from tweeting. “Let’s show the owner the power of the people,” he tweeted. “Honestly, would it kill you to keep your thoughts to yourself for 1 damn day? Read a book!”

This will only be effective if EVERYONE refrains from tweeting (X-ing?) on August 1st a/k/a #TweetlessTuesday. Let's show the owner the POWER OF THE PEOPLE. Honestly, would it kill you to keep your thoughts to yourself for 1 damn day? Read a book! ὄ #August1stTweetOutDay https://t.co/0apu2XsbAC — Mark Hamill (@MarkHamill) July 30, 2023

The apparent originator of the “Tweet Out” boycott has urged people to “think of the revenue lost for Twitter — X if we did that.”

“Best way to affect change with a billionaire is to hit them in the wallet,” the Twitter account @MzSgtPepper wrote.

As Breitbart News reported, Elon Musk recently revealed that Twitter is grappling with negative cash flow due to a nearly 50 percent drop in advertising revenue and a significant debt burden.

Twitter’s advertising revenue plummeted in December 2022, with ad spending from top brands falling 71 percent compared to the same month in 2021.

Leftists are furious that Musk has pledged to uphold (some) freedom of speech and (at times) not acquiesce to Democrat pressure to censor conservatives.

Since his acquisition of Twitter last year, a growing number of left-wing Hollywood celebrities have left the platform, including Rosanna and Patricia Arquette, Debra Messing, Whoopi Goldberg, model Gigi Hadid, and mega-TV producer Shonda Rhimes.

Hamill remains a power user on Twitter, weighing in on various controversies du jour and reliably promoting left-wing narratives — even if he ends up spreading disinformation. In August 2022, the Time Runner star shared an image claiming to be a “Banned Book List” including classics such as The Grapes of Wrath and To Kill a Mockingbird, reacting to new education policies in the state of Florida. The state had clearly not banned To Kill a Mockingbird, and Hamill has not deleted or retracted the post — despite receiving a fact check from the platform’s user-driven “Community Notes.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com