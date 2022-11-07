Whoopi Goldberg Quits Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover

Whoopi Goldberg has deleted her Twitter account following billionaire Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform, saying “the place is a mess.”

“It has been a little over a week since Elon Musk took over Twitter, and the place is a mess.”

“He’s putting his $8 charge for blue check verification on hold. First it was going to be $20, now it’s going to be $8. So. He also suspended Kathy Griffin for impersonating him on a parody account.”

.@WhoopiGoldberg says on #TheView that "as of tonight," she's "done with Twitter." "I'm going to get out, and if it settles down and I feel more comfortable, maybe I'll come back." https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/0Ih9fp9yHG — The View (@TheView) November 7, 2022