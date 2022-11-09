Patricia Arquette and Rosanna Arquette Are Latest Leftist Hollywood Celebrities to Leave Twitter Following Elon Musk Takeover

Hollywood celebrity sisters Rosanna Arquette and Patricia Arquette are the latest left-wing stars to leave Twitter following Elon Musk’s takeover of the company. Both accounts — @RoArquette and @PattyArquette — were no longer accessible as of at least Wednesday morning.

It remains unclear if they quit Twitter voluntarily or were kicked off the platform. An error message on both accounts states that “This account doesn’t exist.”

In recent years, the Arquette sisters used their Twitter accounts with hundreds of thousands of followers to promote radical left-wing ideology, including equating Republicans to Nazis and the Taliban, calling police officers the “Gestapo,” and engaging in election denial by saying Donald Trump was not the legitimate president of the United States.

Rosanna Arquette tweeted last year that she will take a knee in protest of the national anthem and U.S. flag “for the rest of my life.” The Pulp Fiction and The Big Blue actress tweeted just this week that the U.S. would be better today if everyone had followed football star Colin Kaparenick’s decision to kneel during the national anthem.

Since Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, a growing number of left-wing Hollywood celebrities have left the platform, including Debra Messing, Whoopi Goldberg, model Gigi Hadid, and mega-TV producer Shonda Rhimes.

Others including author Stephen King have protested Musk’s decision to charge a monthly fee for the blue-check verification.

