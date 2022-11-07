Model Gigi Hadid Deletes Twitter: ‘A Cesspool of Hate’

Model Gigi Hadid has deleted her Twitter account following billionaire Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform, saying it has become a “cesspool of hate.”

Hadid announced her exit from Twitter in an Instagram story on Saturday to her 76.2 million followers, denouncing the platform for what it has become recently.

“It’s becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its not a place I want to be a part of,” she wrote.

Hadid added she feels “only sorry to the fans” she has “loved connecting with for a decade” on Twitter, adding it is no longer “a safe place for anyone, nor a platform that will do more good than harm.” She then shared a screenshot of a tweet from Shannon Raj Singh claiming the “entire Human Rights team has been cut from the company.”

“Yesterday was my last day at Twitter: the entire Human Rights team has been cut from the company,” tweeted Singh. “I am enormously proud of the work we did to implement the UN Guiding Principles on Business & Human Rights, to protect those at-risk in global conflicts & crises including Ethiopia, Afghanistan, and Ukraine, and to defend the needs of those particularly at risk of human rights abuse by virtue of their social media presence, such as journalists & human rights defenders.”

Afghanistan, and Ukraine, and to defend the needs of those particularly at risk of human rights abuse by virtue of their social media presence, such as journalists & human rights defenders. — Shannon Raj Singh (@ShannonRSingh) November 4, 2022

Hadid had over 10,536,819 followers before her departure from Twitter.

According to the Daily Mail, the data firm Bot Sentinel recently reported Twitter “may have lost over a million users since Musk bought the tech company for $44 billion, indicating that some users have been suspended by the company and others may have deactivated out of protest.”

Multiple left-wing celebrities, from Debra Messing to Mark Ruffalo to Tea Leoni to Shonda Rhimes to Alex Winter, have all pledged to leave Twitter in the wake of Elon Musk’s acquisition of the platform.

“Twitter has seen an exodus of Hollywood elites after Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform last week,” Breitbart News reported. “Among the quitters are Shonda Rhimes, Tea Leoni, NBC’s This Is Us producer Ken Olin, Showtime’s Billions producer Brian Koppelman, and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure star Alex Winter.”