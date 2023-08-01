Country Music Hits Take Top Three Spots On Billboard Hot 100 Chart for First Time Ever

For the first time ever, country music songs have taken the top three spots on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart, signaling the continued mainstreaming of the music genre as well as the public’s overwhelming rejection of woke culture.

Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” took the No. 1 spot this week, followed by Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” at No. 2 and Luke Combs’ rendition of Tracy Chapman’s “Fast Car” coming in at No. 3.

It marks the first time country hits have taken the Hot 100’s top three spots in a single week since the chart’s inception in August 1958, Billboard announced on Monday.

The continued popularity of Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” comes as the corporate media and others on the left are trying to cancel the anti-woke singer. The song has enraged leftists who claim the song is racist because it condemns urban violence and the deadly 2020 Black Lives Matter riots that caused billions of dollars of damage to cities across the country.

CMT, which is owned by Paramount, bowed to pressure from the left to censor the music video by pulling it from broadcast. Fox recently threatened to sue Aldean if he didn’t edit out certain news footage of the BLM riots.

As Breitbart News reported, Aldean recently defended the song during a concert in Boston.

Morgan Wallen’s “Last Night” has become a cross-over hit propelled by listeners who don’t usually listen to country music.