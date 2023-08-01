‘Sound of Freedom’ Surpasses ‘Mission: Impossible,’ ‘The Flash’ at Box Office Following Trump Endorsement

Following an enthusiastic endorsement by former President Donald Trump, Sound of Freedom has roared past the latest Mission: Impossible sequel as well as the superhero movie The Flash at the domestic box office, cementing its position as the surprise box office hit of the summer.

Sound of Freedom, starring Jim Caviezel, is about to cross the $150 million mark as audiences continue to line up for the independently produced and released drama based on the the life of Tim Ballard, the former Homeland Security agent who quit his government job to devote himself to rescuing children from sex trafficking rings.

Meanwhile, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is underperforming domestically, having grossed just $139.2 million so far — a shocking disappointment for what was once Paramount’s unbeatable juggernaut movie franchise.

The Flash was a major bomb for Warner Bros., with the DC Comics superhero release managing to draw a paltry $107.9 million domestically.

As Breitbart News reported, Sound of Freedom received enthusiastic support from Trump after the 45th president held a special screening at his club in Bedminster.

Trump later called for the death penalty for human traffickers, saying he will “defend the dignity of human life” when he returns to the White House.

Sound of Freedom is set to expand overseas, with release dates set for more than 20 countries.

