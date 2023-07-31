‘Sound of Freedom’ Going Global: to Hit Theaters in over 20 Countries After Nearly $150 Million at Domestic Box Office

The anti-trafficking drama Sound of Freedom will be hitting theaters worldwide in over 20 countries next month, after raking in nearly $150 million at the domestic box office.

“You ask, we answer. ‘Sound of Freedom’ is on its way around the world,” the production company Angel Studios announced on Wednesday.

You ask, we answer. “Sound of Freedom” is on its way around the world. Find international showtimes at https://t.co/tUytCofxfr .#SoundOfFreedom #AngelStudios pic.twitter.com/fOCIZ7od1p — Angel Studios (@AngelStudiosInc) July 26, 2023

Sound of Freedom will open first in South Africa on August 18, then in Australia and New Zealand on August 24.

On August 31, the film will hit theaters in Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Belize, Panama, Columbia, Venezuela, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Bolivia, Chile, Peru, Ecuador, and Costa Rica.

Then, on September 1, Sound of Freedom will be shown in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and then in Spain on October 11.

The movie has been a great success, blowing away expectations with a nearly $20 million opening, despite the mainstream media attacking the film, as well as its viewers.

As Breitbart News reported last week, after three weekends in release, Sound of Freedom out-grossed Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One‘s second weekend in release. And what’s even more incredible is the fact the film has accomplished this in more than a thousand fewer theaters.

“The people are tired of just being entertained,” anti-human trafficking activist and author Tim Ballard said. “They want to have purpose to what they’re looking at — and this has purpose.”

Watch Below:

The Sound of Freedom movie faced every obstacle imaginable in coming to theaters. But Tim Ballard and Jim Caviezel didn't give up because "when God tells you to do something, you don't hesitate." pic.twitter.com/8oHCw3gyy4 — Kevin McCarthy (@SpeakerMcCarthy) July 26, 2023

The film’s lead actor, Jim Caviezel, responded to backlash from the mainstream media, saying journalists fear Sound of Freedom‘s success and message.

“They’re scared. Quaking in their boots. And it’s because the public are listening to their hearts, which is what this film tells you to do,” Caviezel said.

Sound of Freedom is based on a true story about Ballard’s efforts to rescue a child victim of sex-traffickers.

The film shows how Ballard, without the sanction or support of the U.S. government, inserts himself as a “client” into the world of modern child-slavery, locates the young girl, and liberates her and her fellow prisoners from a Colombian “pleasure island.”

Watch the film’s trailer below:

