Fans Slam Lizzo over Lawsuit Accusing Her of Sexual, Religious, Racial Harassment, Disability Discrimination, and Assault

Fans took to social media to slam pop megastar and Joe Biden campaigner Lizzo in the wake of a lawsuit in which three of the singer’s former tour dancers are accusing her of subjecting them to sexual harassment and a hostile work environment, which even involved body shaming.

The lawsuit alleges that Lizzo had pressured tour dancers to take turns touching nude performers during a live sex show in Amsterdam’s Red Light District, as well as catch dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas, and eat bananas protruding from their vaginas. Ironically, the complaint also accuses the singer of calling attention to a tour dancer’s weight gain.

Fans of the “Truth Hurts” singer quickly took to social media to share their disappointment and dismay.

“i hope the victims of lizzo get the justice and support they deserve,” one Twitter user reacted. “it is devastating to find out lizzo is the complete opposite of what she stood for. my love and support goes out to her VICTIMS and only them.”

“if this lizzo shit is true then i’m actually heartbroken like jesus christ. everything she stood for would genuinely be a lie,” another tweeted.

I know people get sued for things they didn’t actually do all the time but Lizzo getting sued for weight shaming & sexual harassment of her dancers is peak woke irony — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) August 2, 2023

“Reading through the lawsuit against Lizzo, and I’m absolutely mortified by the details, Lizzo and her team are absolutely vile,” another wrote.

“No disrespect but how fat do you gotta be to be fat shamed by Lizzo,” one Twitter user asked.

“imagine getting body-shamed by Lizzo,” another echoed.

“So let me get this straight – LIZZO IS ACCUSED OF FAT SHAMING !!!!” another exclaimed.

“apparently lizzo doesn’t think she’s that big,” another commented.

“When people are never held accountable they only become worse & worse as humans,” another wrote. Lizzo’s career is built on everyone being told they must find obesity attractive by force regardless of ppls poor lifestyle choices. And you wonder why she’s been moving like she’s above everyone.”

Lizzo is just like everyone else in Hollywood, a disgusting CREEP. I hope she is sued for every last penny! — Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) August 2, 2023

Another Twitter user simply stated, “Lizzo is a terrible person.”

“Lizzo is yet another addition to the LONG list of celebs whose brands are ’empowering’ and ‘relatably fun’ but they are terrorists behind closed doors,” another tweeted.

“So it turns out that Lizzo is a debauched, morally vacuous bully,” another reacted. “You’ll forgive me for not being in the slightest bit surprised.”

As Breitbart News reported, Lizzo, who is herself obese, constntly lectures the public about body shaming, and has made the concept of “body positivity” a central aspect of her personal brand, recently threatened to quit music after a social media post about how fat she is went viral.

Earlier this year, Lizzo took to social media to publicly declare that she has crowned herself the “beauty standard.”

