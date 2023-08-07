Jennifer Aniston Closes Instagram Comments After Her Accusations of Antisemitism Against Jamie Foxx

Actress Jennifer Aniston has turned off her Instagram comments in the wake of her condemnation of Jamie Foxx for what she felt were antisemitic remarks posted to social media by Foxx.

Foxx kicked off the round last week by posting a message reading, “They killed this dude called Jesus… what do you think they’ll do to you???!” accompanied by the hashtags #fakefriends and #fakelove.

The Day Shift star was quickly accused of antisemitism by those who assumed the “they” in his message about Jesus referred to Jews. But, even as he apologized for upsetting people, Foxx pointed out that his post was not about Jews but was aimed at a “fake friend.”

“I want to apologize to the Jewish community and anybody else who was offended by my post,” Foxx wrote. “I know my words were clumsy and have caused offense…. [That] was never my intent.”

He added that he felt “betrayed by a fake friend” and that was what he meant by “they.”

Friends star Jennifer Aniston, though, was one of the first to blast Foxx for being antisemitic.

“This really makes me sick. I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident,” Aniston wrote in an Instagram stories post. “And more importantly, I want to be clear to my friends and anyone hurt by this showing up in their feeds – I do NOT support any form of antisemitism. And I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

Aniston, though, also suffered a wave of condemnation from fans supporting Foxx and blasting her for accusing the Spider-Man villain of antisemitism.

Foxx is just coming back into the limelight after going silent for several months as he battled a serious — but as yet unspecified — illness that reportedly threatened his life. He was hospitalized in April and many reports said he was at death’s door for a period of time.

In July, the Oscar winner said he was recovering and in a video to fans added “God got me through it.”

