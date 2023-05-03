Jamie Foxx Says He’s ”Feeling Blessed’ Three Weeks After Being Hospitalized for Undisclosed Medical Complication

Actor Jamie Foxx broke his silence on Wednesday for the first time since suffering an undisclosed medical complication last month, telling his 16.2 million Instagram followers that he is “feeling blessed.”

“Appreciate all the love!!! Feeling blessed,” Foxx wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

On April 11, the Django Unchained star experienced what his daughter referred to as a “medical complication.” No further details were provided.

“We wanted to share that, my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday,” Corinne Foxx wrote at the time. “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery.”

Since earlier this year, Foxx had been working on the film, Back in Action, in London and Atlanta. He had also convinced actress Cameron Diaz, who has not made a film since 2014, to be his co-star. The two were last seen on set together in London in February.

While Foxx has broken his silence, giving his fans a sign of hope, despite the mystery surrounding his heath, the actor appears to still be in the hospital.

While Foxx remains out of commission, Nick Cannon is set to fill in for him as the host for season 6 of the FOX game show Beat Shazam, according to a report by TMZ.

Meanwhile, Kelly Osbourne will step in as the show’s DJ, a position that was previously held by Foxx’s daughter, Corinne, who has taken leave to help with her father’s recovery.

