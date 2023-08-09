Now that a disgusting pig named Lizzo has been outed as an (allegedly) disgusting pig, the far-left Daily Beast is pretending it never idolized the disgusting pig.

This week’s Daily Beast headline reads: “Lizzo Was Never as Progressive as We Wanted Her to Be.”

Oh, okay…

Here’s how Daily Beast says never mind:

The truth is, albums like Special, Lizzo’s most recent project, released last year, are not at all progressive—at least no more so than saying “yas queen!” or dressing up as Ruth Bader Ginsburg for Halloween. In fact, there’s often a neutrality and safeness to them that is at best politically agnostic and at worst regressive. Lizzo’s work can be better described as “progressive-core”: music that treats progressivism less as a set of values and more like a mood board; an aesthetic you can wear like a flower crown at Coachella. Many of the songs on Special evoke the disco-pop of the late 1970s, music created and championed by the queer Black vanguard. It’s a sonic culture that was celebrated for being lush, extravagant, and, most importantly, radical. However, in true “progressive-core” fashion, Lizzo not only refuses to add a contemporary bent to this sound, she often constricts it. Songs like “Everybody’s Gay” take all the sounds of liberation—the orchestral strings, the four-on-the-floor drums, the Nile Rodgers-indebted funk—and flattens them, mixing and mastering them within an inch of their life so as to be legible on Z100. The lyrics, as the title suggests, are a pandering, paint-by-numbers attempt at identity politics; the line “Bitch, say less, express yourself” reads like a sentence made from a magnetic poetry kit on a young Manhattanite’s fridge. Like all progressive-core music, the song feels forward-thinking, until you realize just how contrived every part of it truly is.

Admittedly, I’m not fluent in woketard, so things like “progressive-core” go over my head and phrases like “queer black vanguard” make me LOL, but it’s pretty obvious the Daily Beast wants to pretend Lizzo was never all that, never one of them, never a true leftist… By next week, this rag will be publishing photoshops of Lizzo in a red MAGA hat.

But.

A quick and easy search of the Daily Beast archives tells a much different story, the story of a shallow publication desperate to turn Lizzo into its own icon of female empowerment, leftist values, and, yes, beauty.

Anyone who’s spent even a half minute watching Lizzo in action knew all along that she’s a disgusting pig. The Daily beast knew she was a disgusting pig. The only thing that’s changed is that she’s been exposed as an (allegedly) hypocritical disgusting pig, so the Daily Beast would like us to forget the following headlines and excerpts:

Some of those articles were written by guys—I mean, “““guys.”””

The Daily Beast has swooned over this disgusting pig for four years. Article after article defending or lionizing her.

The Daily Beast worked overtime to create this monster. But now that close to a dozen people have gone on the record claiming Lizzo is exactly what we all knew she (allegedly) was—a toxic bully obsessed with her sick sexual fetishes—now the Daily Beast is declaring Lizzo fans fools for not having seen through her all along. Dummies, how could you be fooled so easily? Why, she’s practically a MAGA chick.

