Video: Rapper Blueface Stabbed by ‘Random Guy’ During Gym Workout in L.A.

Rapper Blueface was stabbed in the leg by a “random guy” as he worked out at an L.A. boxing gym on Wednesday.

The rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Porter, was working out at Kaminsky Boxing Gym in Reseda on Wednesday morning at around 10:30 a.m. when he was attacked, according to the L.A. Times.

The 26-year-old rapper later posted the gym’s surveillance video that shows a man in a white shirt being kept from Blueface by trainer David Kaminsky. Then the video shows the rapper, who was wearing boxing gloves, taking a few swings at the man who backs away and appears to pull something from his pocket.

Blueface wrote that he will not be able to participate in a planned boxing match because he was “stabbed by some random guy.”

“He keeps approaching me with a look in his eye. I know that look,” Blueface said of the video.

He also posted images of his bloody bandages on his Instagram stories.

The rapper added that he will be fine. “It’s just a leg shot, guys, I’m okay. You don’t gotta blow up my phone or nothing,” he said.

The Gym trainer told TMZ that the man wandered into the gym and began yelling “I’m going to kill you” at the rapper.

The rapper has had many run-ins with the law. A year ago he was seen on video in a wild fist fight with his girlfriend on the streets of Hollywood. And he was arrested for attempted murder in Las Vegas in Nov. of 2022. The latter charge is still pending.

