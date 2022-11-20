Watch: Rapper Blueface Fires Gun at Vehicle, Arrested by Undercover Police

Rapper Blueface was arrested for attempted murder on Tuesday in Las Vegas, Nevada, after allegedly firing a gun at a man in a vehicle last month.

Legal documents connected to the warrant reveal that Blueface was charged with felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm, and discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft, according to a report by TMZ.

The outlet also obtained video footage of both incidents: the alleged October 8 shooting, as well as Blueface’s surprise arrest by undercover police on Tuesday.

In the video of the shooting incident, the “Stop Cappin” rapper and his entourage can be seen outside a Las Vegas club when a truck suddenly pulls up. Blueface then allegedly pulls out a gun and fires it multiple times at the driver as he speeds away.

Sources told TMZ that the unidentified driver of the truck had walked into the club earlier that night, and the “Obama” rapper’s friends — who had allegedly been drinking — attacked him.

While it remains unclear what started the altercation, Blueface was not directly involved in the fight inside the club, the sources said, adding that the man retreated to his truck after the fight inside the club, only to later pull up on the rapper and his entourage as they were leaving.

Upon pulling up in his truck, the man allegedly asked, “Who hit me?” and that’s when the gunfire rang out. Then the truck is seen speeding away.

A video from Blueface’s Tuesday arrest shows plainclothes officers arriving at a location where the “Holy Moly” rapper is allegedly always seen hanging out, slamming him into a wall, putting him in handcuffs, and then walking him away from the scene.

“They got Blueface out here, bruh,” an apparent fan can be heard saying in a video from inside his car, filming the rapper, who can be seen sitting on a bench.

“They robbing him,” the fan declared upon seeing the plainclothes officers slam Blueface into a wall, apparently unaware that they were undercover police.

The “Stay Dangerous” rapper’s arrest was made as onlookers stood nearby in shock and dismay.

“That’s Blueface,” one individual can be heard saying in another video clip. “The undercover cops just pulled up on him. They got him. I don’t know what the fuck’s going on, but that’s Blueface right there — they just got his ass and threw him down.”

In another video clip of Blueface being arrested, a woman can be heard saying, “What’s going on guys? He’s always here. What’s wrong?” to which a man replies, “They told me he has a warrant.”

“Yeah, but he’s always here,” the woman reiterated, to which the man said, “I know that. That’s ridiculous. That’s bullshit.”

In another video shared by TMZ, Blueface’s girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, reacted to people allegedly suggesting that she break up with the “B!TCH#S” rapper now that he has been arrested by giving them the middle finger, adding, “The n**** never left me when I went in.”

“Stop playing with me, everybody that keep saying it’s time to leave. What the fuck is you talking about, girl? Stop playing, the n**** never left me when I went in,” she said.

“I’m going to court tomorrow, and that’s all that matters,” Rock added. “He coming home. I don’t know what you all talking about.”

In August, Blueface was caught on video engaging in a knock-down fight with Rock on the streets of Hollywood.

