Hollywood Celebrities Go Wild over Trump Mugshot: ‘Lying Treasonous Child Abducting Rapist Sack of S**t’

Hollywood celebrities erupted in orgasmic emotion late Thursday after officials in Fulton County, Georgia, released their mugshot of former President Donald Trump. While there was plenty of joy from Hollywood’s hardcore Joe Biden cheerleaders, some of the celebrity climaxes were disturbingly angry and vindictive — a sign of mounting, unstable rage as Trump continues to surge in the polls ahead of 2024.

Celebrities who went wild over the mugshot include John Cusack, Alyssa Milano, Jon Cryer, and Disney tool Josh Gad.

“The lying -treasonous child abducting rapist sack of shit,” John Cusack wrote on X, or Twitter.

“Let’s make sure every Americans VOTE, so guys like Inmate No. P01135809 are never in charge again,” Yellowstone actress Piper Perabo wrote.

“Yeah fuck you. You won’t feel so tough about one year from now.,” Netflix actor Ethan Embry wrote.

President Trump spoke following his booking on Thursday, telling reporters that what happened was a “travesty of justice” and an attempt by Democrats to interfere with the 2024 election. He also defended his First Amendment right to call the 2020 election rigged.

“I really believe this is a very sad day for America. This should never happen. You should be able to challenge an election. The election was a rigged election, the stolen election, and I should have every right to do that,” Trump told reporters.

“What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong. I did nothing wrong. And everybody knows it. I’ve never had such support, and that goes with the other ones too,” Trump said, referring to the Democrats’ other prosecutions of him.

Hollywood stars used the mugshot to vent their emotions.

The lying -treasonous child abducting rapist sack of shit https://t.co/wKoj5COwq3 — John Cusack (@johncusack) August 25, 2023

Alyssa Milano moaned that Trump’s appointees to the Supreme Court continue to exercise their Constitutional powers.

Trump – with 91 charges against him – was able to appoint 33% of US supreme court justices and 30% of US appellate judges with lifetime appointments. Trump’s judges will call the shots for years to come. The judicial system is broken. https://t.co/y4ZhdXtXYx — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 25, 2023

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill expressed his sarcastic glee over the mugshot.

NBC’s The West Wing star Bradley Whitford and Netflix’s Atypical star Michael Rapaport also posted their glee.

CBS’ Two and a Half Men actor Jon Cryer attempted to draw a parallel between the Democrats’ politically motivated prosecution of their opponents to “mass incarceration.”

Possible upside: Now that some Republicans might be incarcerated en masse, maybe some Republicans will care about mass incarceration. pic.twitter.com/915E5wybUl — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) August 25, 2023

Disney star Josh Gad expressed his bewilderment as to why Trump remains so popular.

A man with a mug shot is now the front runner for the GOP nomination. We live in such bizarre times. pic.twitter.com/IZJefRP0US — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 25, 2023

Paramount Network’s Yellowstone star Piper Perabo promoted left-wing activist groups dedicated to re-electing the massively unpopular Biden.

Billy Baldwin, best known as brother of Alec, made an attempt at humor.

The most highly anticipated photograph in history… #TrumpMugShot pic.twitter.com/iMCpT7Kz82 — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) August 24, 2023

TNT’s Animal Kingdom actress Ellen Barkin described Trump as a “dictator,” apparently unaware of the dictatorial forces animating against the former president.

he’s going with the full on dictator glare. https://t.co/iOs8Py3wfT — Ellen Barkin (@EllenBarkin) August 25, 2023

Mia Farrow called the mugshot a “low point” in American history.

It took 243 years, but here we are at this low point -.the only former US president to have had a mugshot taken. pic.twitter.com/At0617M0Ix — Mia Farrow🌻🇺🇸 🏳️‍🌈 (@MiaFarrow) August 25, 2023

Actor Michael Ian Black made fun of Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) support for Trump.

I stand with the guy who was found liable for sexual assault and faces almost 100 counts on 4 separate indictments. https://t.co/c9crvTouxR — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) August 25, 2023

Yeah fuck you. You won’t feel so tough about one year from now. pic.twitter.com/X1TCRvZsif — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) August 25, 2023

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com