Actress Mia Farrow responded to Saturday’s shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, by complaining that “any Nazi” can buy a gun in the United States.

Breitbart News reported that three people were killed when a shooter opened fire in a Jacksonville Dollar General store shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday and Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters made clear the attack was racially motivated.

The shooter carried two firearms during the attack–a Glock handgun and an AR-15 style rifle. Waters said at least one of the suspect’s firearms had a swastika on it. But the sheriff also noted, “There is absolutely no evidence the shooter is part of any larger group.”

Farrow responded to the shooting by writing on Twitter/X: “Any nazi[,] however enraged or insane, can get a gun in this country.”

In another post, she lamented this “bewildering time in America” and indicated she would move back to Ireland if she did not have kids and grandkids here.

Farrow did not post any tweets about the August 23, 2023, shooting at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon, California. That incident left three dead and six others injured and occurred in the state which has more gun control than any other state.

She also declined to comment on the shootings that took place last weekend in Chicago, where nearly 40 people were shot, seven of them fatally.

