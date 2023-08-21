Nearly 40 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s Chicago

Nearly 40 people were shot, seven of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Brandon Johnson’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 29 people were shot Friday into Sunday morning in Chicago, and five of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

By Monday morning, ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times noted the number of shooting victims had risen to at least 38 with two additional shooting fatalities.

One of additional shooting deaths occurred at 3:30 a.m. Sunday “in the 800-block of North Orleans Street.” A 24-year-old driver was at a stoplight when someone in a white SUV opened fire on him, shooting him multiple times.

The driver was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Chicago, like all of Illinois, has an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases, and gun owner licensing. Additionally, Cook County, where Chicago is located, has its own “assault weapons” ban.

The Sun-Times indicated there were 384 homicides in Chicago January 1, 2023, through August 20, 2023.

