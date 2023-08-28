Mitchel Musso, Star of Disney’s ‘Hannah Montana,’ Charged with Theft & Public Intoxication

Texas police on Saturday arrested actor Mitchel Musso, who played Oliver Oken on Disney Channel’s Hannah Montana (the show that made Miley Cyrus a star), for theft, public intoxication, and other charges.

The arrest occurred at a hotel in Rockwall, Texas (a Dallas suburb), around 7 p.m. on Saturday after the 32-year-old actor “appeared to be intoxicated” upon entering the hotel.

In a statement to Fox News, police said the actor “selected a bag of chips and began eating them” without paying.

“When the subject was asked to pay for them, he became verbally abusive and left without rendering payment,” police told the outlet.

When police confronted him outside the hotel, the officers present determined that “Mr. Musso demonstrated signs of intoxication.”

“A routine records check also revealed Mr. Musso had several outstanding traffic warrants out of Rockwall Police Department,” police told Fox News. “He was transported to the Rockwall County Detention Center where he was booked in for the charges listed above.”

“Mr. Musso spent one night in jail and bonded out late Sunday afternoon after posting $1000.00 bond,” police added.

In 2011, at the age of 20, Musso was arrested on a DUI charge for driving intoxicated in Burbank, California.

“Mitchel Musso, aka Oliver Oken on the Miley Cyrus-fronted series, was arrested for drunken driving yesterday in the L.A. suburb of Burbank,” E! reported at the time. “The actor was popped early Sunday morning, according to Burbank Police Sgt. Sean Kelley confirms to E! News, at the scene of an unrelated traffic accident.”

Police Sgt. Sean Kelley said at the time that Musso failed to slow down in the face of police directing traffic.

“An officer was directing traffic and Musso failed to slow down when coming to the intersection,” Kelley said. “He didn’t obey instructions and was pulled over. A DUI investigation was held and he was given a field sobriety test”Musso is 20 years old so any alcohol in his system is illegal. He was well over the 0.08 limit.”

