‘Bachelorette’ Alum Josh Seiter Dies at 36

Josh Seiter, a onetime contestant on ABC’s “The Bachelorette,” has died, his family announced Monday. He was 36.

A statement posted to his Instagram account made public the passing of the star who competed on season 11 of the dating program with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the tragic news of Joshua’s unexpected passing,” the statement read. “As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world. His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.”

“Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains up beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace,” the statement continued. “We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being. While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve.”

Seiter’s family did not disclose his cause of death, however their statement ended with the exhortation, “For anybody who is experiencing a mental health crisis and needs help, the 988 SMS lifeline provides 24/7 free and confidential support for people in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources.”

According to an Instagram post from July 2021, he was diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorder (GAD).

Seiter shared a photo of himself last Thursday on Instagram with the caption, “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”