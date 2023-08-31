Nolte: HBO Max Plans to Interrupt Movies, TV Shows with CNN Alerts

How unpopular is CNN? So unpopular HBO Max plans to interrupt movies and TV shows with CNN alerts.

Last week, we learned that far-left CNN will become an add-on at Max (formerly HBOMax). If you subscribe to Max, you can access CNN at no extra charge. This is a desperate move for a disgraced news outlet that has lost its viewers and reputation due to a tidal wave of lies, fake news, bigotry, hate, and snobbery. The Hindenberg-like collapse of CNN’s attempt at a standalone streaming service (CNN+) proved that CNN cannot survive on merit. To survive, CNN either needs the affirmative action of cable TV (details here) or the affirmative action of becoming a free add-on to another streaming service like Max.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) obviously knows how unpopular CNN is. Although CNN is part of some 60 million cable/satellite packages, no one watches CNN. The fake news outlet struggles to capture an average of 500,000 viewers. Further, throughout the day, CNN’s doomed streaming service, CNN+, was attracting only 4,000 viewers.

So what do you do with CNN, a propaganda machine important to the fascist, left-wing cause but universally despised?

Well, here’s the next form of affirmative action meant to benefit CNN:

Among the features [HBOMax] will try out are ways of alerting Max viewers to breaking news while they are watching something else on the service, whether it be an HBO series, a Turner Classic Movies selection or an old episode of Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”

This is what we’re dealing with y’all… The people who run WBD, one of the world’s largest entertainment multinationals, have no idea why its customers watch entertainment.

Entertainment is our way of escaping real life. This is why present-day movies and streaming services are in so much trouble. The woketard crusade, the non-stop politicking in today’s entertainment breaks the spell by returning us to reality when avoiding reality is the whole point.

We watch movies to be taken away for a couple of hours. Instead of experiencing things ourselves, which can be exhausting, we want to experience things through someone else, through the story’s protagonist(s). It’s all about escape.

The idea of escaping is especially true with reality shows like Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, where you don’t feel anything at all. That’s not a criticism. I’ve been known to take an afternoon vacation watching people bid on abandoned storage units. Shows like that are specifically designed to grab 100 percent of your attention while you shut down entirely. In moderation, such things are healthy.

But now…

While you are actively looking to escape the real world watching Humphrey Bogart hunt down the Maltese Falcon or Roy Scheider hunt down a giant shark, WBD is going to throw a reality rock through your window in the hopes of manipulating you into clicking a CNN prompt where you’ll be hit with more left-wing propaganda like this:

WBD might offer an opt-out of this feature for people smart enough to understand how manipulative it is, but this isn’t about those of us already too experienced to put up with such a thing. This is about altering the viewing habits of young people before their brains are hard-wired to understand how outrageous this is.

A larger point…

Here’s another example of what happens when we relinquish ownership and surrender to subscription services. It allows them to do whatever they want to us. They can censor a Best Picture winner. They can interrupt. They can manipulate. They can propagandize. They can rewire human nature to accept a CNN rock through our windows.

Because we don’t own our own books and movies and music, because we’ve become a Davos Slave to subscriptions, they can do whatever they want.

If you don’t want Jake Tapper’s latest lies barging in on the car chase in Bullitt, you better buy Bullitt—and not a streaming copy. A hard copy. In ten years, Bullitt might be quietly and permanently removed from circulation for safety reasons. Toxic masculinity, donchaknow.

Wake up, y’all… These fascist corporations are playing for keeps.

