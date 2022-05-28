Joe Biden Again Falsely Claims Trump Supporters Killed Police Officers on January 6

President Joe Biden falsely claimed Saturday that supporters of former President Donald Trump killed police officers during the January 6th riots on Capitol Hill.

The president spoke about the January 6th protests during his commencement speech at the University of Delaware.

He said:

A mob of insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, the very citadel of democracy. Imagine what you’d be thinking today if you had heard this morning before you got here that a group of a thousand people broke down the doors of the parliament of Great Britain, killed two police officers, smashed and ransacked the office of members of the British Parliament or any other, what would you think? What would you think?

Biden has previously made the false claim about Trump supporters killing police officers.

U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick died a day after the attack, but his death was afterward determined to be from natural causes: two strokes at the base of his brain stem caused by a clot in an artery.

Four police officers, serving either the Capitol Police or the Washington Metropolitan Police force, died by suicide in the weeks following the attacks.