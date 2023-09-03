Lady Gaga Dedicates Performance of 2011 Single ‘Born This Way’ to ‘Trans Rights’

Pop star Lady Gaga shouted out the cause of “trans rights” before performing her 2011 hit “Born This Way” in Las Vegas on Thursday.

“I’ve got something to say about trans rights in this country,” the singer, née Stefani Germanotta, said at the opening of her Lady Gaga Enigma + Jazz & Piano concert. “When you’ve got something to say, you gotta speak up, right?” she said, before launching into “Born This Way.”

The song’s chorus unironically declares “God makes no mistakes” when creating people — a concept that goes against the transgender movement, as trans activists utilize language such as “born in the wrong body” or, more recently, “going through the wrong puberty“:

I’m beautiful in my way

‘Cause God makes no mistakes

I’m on the right track, baby

I was born this way

When the album Born This Way came out in 2011, Breitbart News’ review skewered the song’s logic concerning transgenderism:

The album’s title track destroys any last, desperate hope that maybe Gaga has even a cursory understanding of the theology she rejects. Resting on the inane platitude “God makes no mistakes,” she proceeds to assert that you are morally justified in whatever you do by the very fact that you exist, even pausing at one point to run through a laundry-list of politically correct correct sexual identity labels: “No matter gay, straight or bi / Lesbian, transgendered life / I’m on the right track, baby / I was born to survive.” Without getting into original sin, if you think that you were “born” into your adult identity, you’ve got some explaining to do. Was John Wayne Gacy born a murderous pedophile and therefore guiltless? Was Roman Polanski born a rapist and therefore guiltless? If sexual identity is predetermined and totally unaffected by your personal decisions, what other personal attributes aren’t predetermined, and how can we tell? What keeps us from admitting de Sade was correct in saying “What is, is right”?

After finishing her acoustic rendition of “Born This Way,” Lady Gaga turned to her audience and said, “Sometimes you hear people say things like, ‘I don’t always know what to say,’ just listen, don’t say nothing.”

“Listen. Listen to stories of real people’s lives,” she lectured.

As Lady Gaga and other celebrities continue to hype transgenderism, more young people than ever are beginning to doubt their biological sex.

In 2021, research published by the Trevor Project found that over one in four — 26 percent — of LGBTQQIAAP2S+ youth identify as nonbinary. An additional 20 percent said they are not sure or are questioning whether they identify as nonbinary.

A new study also strongly suggests that social contagion is a factor in teenagers and young adults identifying as transgender.

