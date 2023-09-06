Here’s How Many Millions Actor Kevin Costner’s Divorce Is Costing Him

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner’s divorce from his estranged wife Christine Baumgartner is reportedly costing him well into the multi-millions.

Costner made about $11 million for Season 4 of Yellowstone, and $10 million for Season 5 of the show, putting him on the list of the highest paid TV stars, just under what James Gandolfini made for The Sopranos, according to court documents obtained by The Messenger.

Moreover, Costner has announced that he is working on a four-film series called Horizon, with the first two of these films — which have already been shot — earning him $12 million for each.

Meanwhile, a forensic account reportedly found the actor’s total cash flow from 2021 and 2022 was $19,248,467 per year.

Therefore, Costner’s divorce from Baumgartner has been extremely expensive, while his estranged soon-to-be ex-wife demanding $248,000 a month in child support to go towards maintaining their three teenage kids.

So far, this is how much the Postman star’s divorce is costing:

When it comes to legal fees, a June 16 filing stated that Costner had paid his attorneys at least $644,310 through the end of July, The Messenger reported.

Documents filed on July 10 also state that the actor’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, requested more than $99,000 in attorney’s fees and costs from Baumgartner, and noted that she has “unfettered access” to approximately $1.5 million.

Meanwhile, a family law firm for Baumgartner said that Costner is being billed an additional $8,020 in legal fees, and Baumgartner’s lawyer, Susan Wiesner, reportedly said that she had incurred $84,470 and had paid her outstanding balance through July 31.

It is also estimated that Baumgartner will incur another $200,000 in order to get “the case through the bifurcated trial” in November and December.

A few weeks ago, Wiesner also filed a document asking for a “monetary sanction” against Costner for $8,985, claiming that she was “unnecessarily” forced to incur legal fees requested by preparing an Order to Compel for Costner. Baumgartner also reportedly requested an additional sanction of $8,020 against Costner.

Meanwhile, forensic accountants have cost $10,000 for a retainer, with a balance of $7,912.50 still being owed. The accountant also projected that Baumgartner will incur an additional amount somewhere between $100,000 and $150,000.

As for child support, while Baumgartner has asked for a whopping $248,000 a month, Costner was temporarily ordered to pay $129,755 per month.

Finally, when it comes to prenuptial and alimony agreements, Baumgartner is claiming that she may not have understood their 2004 agreement, which reportedly prompted Costner accuse her of deliberately delaying the divorce.

As Breitbart News reported Friday, Baumgartner recently broke down in tears after she detailed her lavish lifestyle. Among the perks of being Mrs. Kevin Costner included the ability to ship 40 tons of snow to their California property to celebrate Christmas.

