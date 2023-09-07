Report: NBC’s ‘The Tonight Show’ Had ‘Nightmare’ Work Environment, Jimmy Fallon Engaged in Prima Donna Behavior

NBC’s The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon suffered from a “nightmare” work environment that led to a revolving door of showrunners, according to a new report that cited two current and several former employees. They said host Jimmy Fallon’s behavior was so “erratic”– with tales of unpredictable “hissy fits” and bullying — that some employees ended up in therapy.

Two current and 14 former employees, ranging from production crew members to office staffers to show writers, told Rolling Stone magazine about their allegedly traumatic experiences. But a separate report from the New York Post’s Page Six cited an anonymous show source who said the work environment has significantly improved since new showrunner Chris Miller arrived in May.

“He’s brought a renewed enthusiasm and positive energy to the show,” the source told Page Six. “Chris prides himself on being available to the staff and a transparent leader.”

Former employees describe The Tonight Show as a “pretty glum atmosphere,” with some alleging they were belittled and intimidated by their bosses, including Jimmy Fallon himself. "Mentally, I was in the lowest place of my life," a former employee said.https://t.co/bdRUX5zBBA — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) September 7, 2023

Rolling Stone’s report detailed how there were “good Jimmy days” and “bad Jimmy days.”

“Nobody told Jimmy, ‘No.’ Everybody walked on eggshells, especially showrunners,” one former employee told the magazine. “You never knew which Jimmy we were going to get and when he was going to throw a hissy fit. Look how many showrunners went so quickly. We know they didn’t last long.”

One ex-staffer said working there was a “nightmare.”

“It’s a bummer because it was my dream job,” the former employee said. “Writing for late night is a lot of people’s dream jobs, and they’re coming into this and it becomes a nightmare very quickly. It’s sad that it’s like that, especially knowing that it doesn’t have to be that way.”

Some former staffers described a tense and “pretty glum atmosphere” where some were bullied and belittled by higher-ups, including Fallon. Others said they were in therapy while three individuals said they had experienced suicidal ideation due to their experience working on the show.

Representatives for Fallon didn’t comment on the record for Rolling Stone’s story. An NBC spokesperson defended the show in a statement but didn’t mention Fallon.

“We are incredibly proud of The Tonight Show, and providing a respectful working environment is a top priority,” the spokesperson said. “As in any workplace, we have had employees raise issues; those have been investigated and action has been taken where appropriate.”

Two employees alleged Fallon seemed drunk at work in 2017, while others claimed to have smelled alcohol on his breath in an elevator on separate occasions in 2019 and 2020.

The allegations come as the major late-night comedy shows have shifted to re-run mode due to the Hollywood writers and actors strikes that have brought most TV and movie production around the country to a historic halt.

Facing declining viewership as millions of households continue to cut the cord each month, the late-night comedy shows are dealing with uncertain futures if the strikes persist through next year — which they are largely expected to do. Viewers who were once loyal to Fallon — or Jimmy Kimmel or Stephen Colbert — may not return in the same numbers once the strikes end.

