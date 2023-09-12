Actor Topher Grace’s Wife Tells Rape Survivors ‘I See You’ After ‘That 70s Show’ Stars Defend Convicted Rapist Danny Masterson

Actress Ashley Hinshaw, wife of That ’70s Show actor Topher Grace, shared a message to rape survivors, telling them, “I see you,” after her husband’s co-star, Danny Masterson, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for multiple rapes.

“To every rape victim that is that is retraumatized by witnessing society debate and focus their attention on what is going to happen to the RAPIST… I see you,” Hinshaw wrote in an Instagram Story on Friday.

While Hinshaw did not specifically name Masterson, her comments came shortly after it was revealed that her husband’s former 70’s Show co-stars, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Kurtwood Smith, and Debra Jo Rupp, wrote pleas to the judge for leniency during the actor’s sentencing.

Additionally, letters supporting Masterson also reportedly came from his brother-in-law, Billy Baldwin, and actor Giovanni Ribisi.

Kutcher and Kunis also recently faced significant backlash for their letters of support. The celebrity couple later issued a public apology for writing character letters in support of Masterson.

“We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Kutcher said in the video, to which Kunis added, “We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future.”

Notably, Hinshaw’s husband did not pen a letter in support of Masterson.

In 2018, Grace told the Hollywood Reporter, “You know, I hesitate to say that I never saw any of that behavior because I feel like it sounds like I’m defending him, but the truth is I never saw any of that stuff.”

“We were all very close, having that experience every single day with each other. It was great to broadcast it out once a week, but, like, I’m still great friends with those guys,” Grace added.

On Thursday, Masterson, 47, was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for the rapes of two women two decades ago.

The sentence was handed down to the 47-year-old actor after Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo heard statements from the women about the trauma they experienced and the suffering caused by the disturbing memories in the years since.

