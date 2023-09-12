WATCH: Actor Chris Pratt Plants Last Flag for Innocent Lives Lost at 9/11 Ceremony

Actor Chris Pratt planted the last flag representing innocent lives lost on September 11, 2001, at a ceremony commemorating the tragic event on Monday.

Pratt shared photos of himself at the event, which unfolded on the lawn at Pepperdine University in Malibu, California.

“Today, let’s take a moment to remember and honor the lives lost on September 11, 2001. It’s a day that changed our world forever, but it also showed us the strength and resilience that define the American spirit,” he wrote.

“I had the honor of planting the last flag at the Waves of Flag Ceremony today at Pepperdine. Each flag represents an innocent life lost on that day, including a national flag for each foreign country that lost a citizen in the attack,” he continued.

Chris Pratt ended with a call for people to remember the heroes of that fateful day: firefighters, police officers, and first responders.

“As we look back on the events of that fateful day, let’s remember the heroes – the firefighters, police officers, first responders, and ordinary people who risked everything to help their fellow citizens,” he said. “Their courage and selflessness continue to inspire us all. Let’s also pay tribute to the families who were forever changed by this tragedy. Your strength and the way you’ve come together as a community is a testament to the unbreakable bonds of love.”

Actor Chris Pratt has regularly expressed his patriotism by celebrating military veterans while extolling American virtues.

“I love our flag. The Stars and Stripes represent all of us,” he wrote in a 2021 Instagram post. “Every American regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or political leaning is protected and free to be themselves in this great country. This banner is yours.”

“You are free to say whatever kind of crazy ass shit you want in this country,” Pratt added. “And the crazy ass shit I want to say is this: ‘I pledge allegiance to the flag of the USA. And to the republic for which it stands. One nation, UNDER GOD, #Indivisible, with Liberty and a justice for all.’”