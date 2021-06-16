Chris Pratt Celebrates Military, Free Speech in Viral Flag Day Post: ‘You Are Free to Say Whatever Kind of Crazy A** S**t You Want in This Country’

A-list Hollywood actor Chris Pratt celebrated the U.S. military and free speech in a viral Instagram post to his 31 million followers on Flag Day, adding, “You are free to say whatever kind of crazy ass shit you want in this country.”

“I love our flag. The Stars and Stripes represent all of us,” the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchise star wrote in his Instagram post, which included a video of skydiving U.S. Navy’s Leap Frogs flying the American flag. “Every American regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or political leaning is protected and free to be themselves in this great country.This banner is yours.”

“You are free to say whatever kind of crazy ass shit you want in this country,” Pratt added. “And the crazy ass shit I want to say is this: ‘I pledge allegiance to the flag of the USA. And to the republic for which it stands. One nation, UNDER GOD, #Indivisible, with Liberty and a justice for all.'”

Pratt concluded with the hashtags, “Happy Flag Day” and “flag day.” This is not Pratt’s first time sharing these types of patriotic sentiments.

On Memorial Day, the actor took to Instagram to tell those who “bitch and moan about America” that their “right to free expression is paid for in blood.”

“I saw these images on [mixed martial artist Tim Kennedy]’s feed. Please, look at each one. Pause, give them your consideration,” Pratt wrote in an Instagram caption, in which he shared several photos of U.S. military personnel and their loved ones.

In 2019, the actor shared an emotional Veterans Day tribute, honoring his brother, other family members who have served in the U.S. military, as well as the “brave men and women who sacrifice a whole hell of a lot.”

Last October, Pratt was targeted by the woke, cancel culture mob after he declined to join an Avengers fundraiser in support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

In 2015, a viral video showed Pratt and his son, Jack, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance on Memorial Day.

