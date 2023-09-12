Report: Pro-Abortion Groups Pressuring Hollywood to Increase Support as Donations Dry Up in Biden Economy

Pro-abortion groups facing dire economic times are reportedly putting pressure on Hollywood to increase its support as donations are drying up.

The steep decline comes as households around the country are experiencing enormous financial hardship thanks to Bidenomics, which has caused the price of food, energy, and other necessities to soar. As a result, Americans are taking on unprecedented amounts of debt, with credit card balances skyrocketing to dangerous levels.

Pro-abortion groups want Hollywood to step up its cheerleading efforts in the hopes of inspiring more individuals to fork over money, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

In the past, celebrities have used their social media accounts to push for abortion donations while major networks and streamers, including Netflix, have happily allowed talent to shout their abortions to millions of viewers.

Stars who ranked among the loudest activists included Amy Schumer, Michelle Wolf, Bette Midler, and Michelle Williams.

But now, “the momentum has dropped off. There are so many things challenging our society right now. It’s hard to sustain people’s attention when there’s a new disaster every day,” Sarah Moeller, The Brigid Alliance’s senior director of external relations, told the industry publication.

Physicians for Reproductive Health, another pro-abortion group, revealed that in July 2022, some 600 new donors gave money, setting a record for the doctors organization. But this July, the group had 200 new donors, raising less than a third of what it had during the same month last year.

“The energy has died down, which is challenging and disappointing because the need for our work is just as much, if not worse,” PRH senior director of engagement Sara Kirkwood reportedly said.

Donations spiked following last year’s unprecedented leak of the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade reversal. But the outrage factor has dissipated and pro-abortion groups are facing fundraising shortfalls.

