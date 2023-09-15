‘NYPD Blue’ Actor Austin Majors Cause of Death at 27 Revealed

NYPD Blue child actor Austin Majors’ cause of death and other details have been revealed after he died earlier this year at the age of 27.

Majors, whose legal name was Austin Setmajer-Raglin, died on February 11 from fentanyl toxicity.

The actor’s body was found by staff of the transitional housing facility where he was living at the time, according to a coroner’s report obtained by Fox News.

After Majors failed to respond to a “bed check” at around 9:33 p.m. PST on February 11, paramedics who responded to the scene found two rolled dollar bills, a shot glass with white powder residue, foil with white “crystal-like” powder, and multiple rectangular four-segment pills, the report detailed.

The child star reportedly had a history of abusing alcohol, Xanax, cocaine, and ketamine. Now he has joined what is known as “the 27 Club,” a cultural phenomenon in which celebrities seem to have a tendency of dying at the age of 27 after living high-risk lifestyles.

Majors’ sister, Kali Raglin, confirmed his death in a statement earlier this year:

Austin Majors (Setmajer-Raglin) was an artistic, brilliant, and kind human being. Austin took great joy and pride in his acting career. From the time he was little, he never knew a stranger and his goal in life was to make people happy. He grew up in a small town where he loved camping and fishing with his family and Boy Scout Troop. He loved his dog, Sunny, and the horse he grew up riding, Balla. He graduated Salutatorian in High School while being an active Eagle Scout and member of the community. He went on to graduate from USC’s School of Cinematic Arts with a passion of directing and music producing.

Kali added her “fondest memories with Austin were growing up on set with him, volunteering at events with ‘Kids With a Cause’, and backpacking together.”

“Austin was the kind of son, brother, grandson, and nephew that made us proud and we will miss him deeply forever,” the statement said.

Majors appeared in seven seasons of NYPD Blue.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.