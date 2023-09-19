Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About His Daily Dedication ‘to Be a Better Servant of God, a Better Father, a Better Husband’

Hollywood megastar Mark Wahlberg opened up about his daily dedication “to be a better servant of God, a better father, and a better husband” in a recent interview.

“Well look, when I open my eyes I have a lot to be grateful for,” Wahlberg told Cigar Aficionado.

“So first and foremost I express my gratitude, and then I have a reminder of all the things that I need to do to continue to grow to be a better person, to be a better servant of God, to be a better father, to be a better husband,” the Departed star added.

Wahlberg’s Instagram also shows that he attends church every Sunday, along with him encouraging his followers to “stay prayed up.”

“Happy Sunday, everybody, God bless you, stay prayed up,” the actor said while giving the sign of the cross in a video posted to his Instagram a few days ago.

Elsewhere in his interview with Cigar Aficionado, Wahlberg admitted that his first critical hit, the 1997 film Boogie Nights — which was about the porn business — made him stop and think.

“I came from the whole Marky Mark thing, pulling down my pants, Calvin Klein underwear — I didn’t know if this was just the next level of exploiting me and now all of a sudden we have to lose the underwear,” he said.

“I was like, ‘This could be something great, or this could be absolutely terrible,'” the Fighter star added.

Wahlberg also mentioned that he became a producer “out of necessity.”

“I didn’t want to sit around waiting for Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise or whoever … to go and pass on a movie until I could get my hands on it,” the Ted star said, adding that he was always proactive in order to “create my own destiny.”

Wahlberg has since embarked on a variety of entrepreneurial endeavors, such as the Wahlburgers franchise and Flecha Azul tequila, but he noted that he still has one big goal left to accomplish.

“Direct,” Wahlberg said. “Working with some of the other great talents. Working with the next batch of great talent.”

