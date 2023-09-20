Howard Stern Scolds His Fans: ‘I’m Woke, Motherf**ker, and I Love It’

Radio shock jock Howard Stern once again took to scolding his fans out of political frustration by adopting the “woke” label as a badge of pride.

During a segment on a Monday episode of this SiriusXM show, Stern shared a clip from a fan who expressed love for his show while lamenting how the host had gone “woke.”

“I hear that a lot that I’m not good anymore because I’m woke,” Stern said. “By the way, I kind of take that as a compliment, that I’m woke. I’ll tell you how I feel about it. To me the opposite of woke, is being asleep. And if woke means I can’t get behind Trump, which is what I think it means, or that I support people who want to be transgender or I’m for the vaccine, dude call me woke as you fucking want.”

Stern then somehow tied wokeness, which usually means the implementation of egalitarian principles by way of force regardless of the consequences or righteousness, to the coronavirus vaccine.

“I’m not for stupidity, you know. I ran out Friday morning. I was over at CVS. Thank you, CVS. I went over there 9 a.m. and got myself that new vaccine for Covid. Fucking science. This fucking country is so great,” Stern said.

“I am woke, motherfucker, and I love it. I want to be awake. I want to read legitimate news sources. Here’s how woke I am. I believe the election was not rigged,” he added.

Howard Stern previously scolded his fans for supporting Donald Trump — Stern’s show has always largely resonated with working-class men.

“One thing Donald loves is celebrities, he loves the famous,” Stern said in 2020. “He loves it. He loves to be in the mix.”

Stern, who has known Donald Trump for years and frequently featured him as a guest on his radio show, went on to say that the president loves only celebrities and is now suffering greatly from the hate that all of Hollywood has directed at him. When it comes to his supporters, according to Stern, Trump just downright loathes them.