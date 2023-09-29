Low-Rated Golden Globes Receives Backlash After Announcing new Categories

The low-rated Golden Globes added two new categories to its awards, which are already receiving backlash.

On Tuesday, the Golden Globes announced two new categories, one for “Cinematic and Box Office Achievement,” and another for “Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television,” according to a report by Billboard.

The Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award will include nominees that have earned more than $150 million at the box office, with $100 million having come from a domestic box office.

Streaming films will also be eligible for the award based on data “recognized by trusted industry sources.”

The Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television award will give comedian nominees the chance to win a dedicated award for either an individual performance or their involvement in a comedy group.

The decision to add the two new categories, however, has faced backlash online.

“I would hate for the golden globes to lose their reputation as a bellwether of artistic merit, but here we are,” journalist David Itzkoff reacted.

“Aren’t these guys trying to make themselves seem *more* respectable?” NPR’s Linda Holmes asked, likely referring to the Golden Globes’ questionable history.

As Breitbart News previously reported, NBC canceled the 2022 Golden Globes as the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) — the organization responsible for presenting the annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony — faced fire over accusations of corruption, sexism, and a lack of diversity.

Others surmised that the decision to add the two new categories was an easy way to make sure that Oppenheimer and Barbie — which have both become eligible for the new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award — will be included on the broadcast.

“Category just for Oppenheimer we see you Golden Globes,” one X user commented.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards is set to take place on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

As Breitbart News reported in January, the NBC telecast of the Golden Globe Awards crashed to an all-time low.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.