Kevin Spacey Rushed to Hospital Fearing ‘Heart Attack’

Actor Kevin Spacey was rushed to the hospital Monday amid fears that he could be suffering a heart attack after his left arm allegedly went numb during the Tashkent International Film Festival in Uzbekistan.

The 64-year-old House of Cards star was taken to the Innova Diagnostic Clinic in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where he underwent an MRI scan, according to a report by The Sun.

Spacey was reportedly touring the Afrasiyab Museum when he felt his “entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds.”

While he was concerned that he could have been suffering a heart attack, doctors later gave him the all-clear.

“Mr. Spacey was taken to a medical centre over health concerns,” a source close to the actor told The Sun. “He was treated professionally by doctors and staff and found to have no problem with his heart.”

The American Beauty star later returned to the stage at the festival, where he told attendees that his health was “normal.”

“It made me really take a moment and think about how fragile life is — for all of us,” Spacey reportedly said. “I experienced something here today that was unexpected.”

“I was looking at these extraordinary murals on the walls and I suddenly felt my entire left arm go numb for about eight seconds,” Spacey explained during his speech at the festival’s closing ceremony on Monday night. “I shook it off, but I immediately told the people I was with and we went immediately to the — medical center.”

“I spent the afternoon there having a variety of tests. Staff took care of me, and even put me through an MRI,” he added. “Everything turned out to be completely normal, and I’m grateful it’s not anything more serious.”

In July, Spacey was found not guilty of nine sex offences at London’s Southwark Crown Court. The Usual Suspects star was blacklisted by all of Hollywood for six years before being cleared of every allegation hurled against him.

