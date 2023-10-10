Playboy Issues Stronger Statement than Harvard on Hamas Terrorist Attack Against Israel

Playboy issued a stronger statement on the terrorist attack against Israel in response to former porn star Mia Khalifa expressing support for terrorists than Harvard leadership did after more than 30 of its student organizations expressed support for terrorists.

“We are writing today to let you know of our decision to terminate Playboy’s relationship with Mia Khalifa, including deleting Mia’s Playboy channel on our creator platform,” Playboy said in a statement on Monday after Khalifa asked terrorists on social media to film their attacks using a wider camera shot.

tfw Playboy issues a better statement than Harvard pic.twitter.com/0D5x1FaOSS — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) October 10, 2023

“Over the past few days, Mia has made disgusting and reprehensible comments celebrating Hamas’ attacks on Israel and the murder of innocent men, women, and children,” Playboy’s statement added.

Playboy was reacting to Khalifa’s social media posts, which included her referring to terrorists as “freedom fighters” and asking them to film their rapes, murders, and kidnappings with a wider camera shot.

“Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal,” Khalifa wrote in one post, which has since been deleted.

In another post, the ex-porn star wrote, “If you can look at the situation in Palestine and not be on the side of Palestinians, then you are on the wrong side of apartheid and history will show that in time.”

Unlike Playboy, Harvard leadership has yet to acknowledge the scores of student organizations on campus that publicly expressed their support for the Palestinian terror group Hamas and blamed Israel for the terrorist attack that left hundreds of Israelis dead last weekend.

Instead, Harvard issued a statement saying the administration is “heartbroken” by the violence in Israel but did not mention its student groups issuing a joint statement supporting the Palestinian terrorists.

With regard to its students, Harvard leadership simply said, “We will continue providing as much support to our students and colleagues as possible,” adding, “We have also heard an interest from many in understanding more clearly what has been happening in Israel and Gaza.”

On Monday, Harvard Law School Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz slammed the Ivy League school for not acknowledging the statement by its student groups in the wake of the “genocide against Jews” in Israel.

As Breitbart News reported, the Palestinian terror attack against Israel last weekend has been the “worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust,” as noted by legal scholar Eugene Kontorovich.

