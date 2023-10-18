‘Interstellar’ Star Jessica Chastain Pleads for Help to Find a Credible News Source After NYT and WaPo ‘Rushed to Conclusion’ over Gaza Hospital Blast

Interstellar star Jessica Chastain is pleading with the public for help to find credible news sources after the New York Times and Washington Post “rushed to conclusion” in response to the Gaza hospital blast on Tuesday.

“Is there ANY place that I can get accurate news? We are living in a dark time when giants like @nytimes and @washingtonpost rush to conclusions in trying to keep pace with social media,” Chastain wrote in a social media post on Wednesday.

“Social media is not a credible news source. Please folks guide me to a place where I can get well sourced information,” the Zero Dark Thirty star added.

Chastain appeared to be reacting to the recent revelations that the mainstream media and others spread false information about Israel, to the benefit of the Iranian-backed Palestinian terror group Hamas.

As Breitbart News reported, world leaders, journalists, and activists helped fuel anti-American riots around the Middle East on Tuesday by spreading the false claim by the Palestinian terror group Hamas that an Israeli airstrike killed 500 Palestinian civilians at a hospital in Gaza.

The facts, which emerged overnight, showed that it was likely a rocked launched by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group had misfired and landed in the hospital parking lot, causing fewer casualties and doing little damage to the hospital itself. But leaders like Canada’s Justin Trudeau did not hesitate, declaring that “it’s not acceptable to hit a hospital,” as if Israel had actually done so. As Breitbart News’ Simon Kent noted, many other leaders, and news agencies, also repeated Hamas’s claims.

But when Chastain isn’t falling for propaganda, she is creating some of it herself.

As Breitbart News reported last year, The Help actress spent her time cozying up to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky — becoming the latest celebrity to do PR propaganda for Zelensky, following Ben Stiller and Sean Penn — while average Americans worried about record inflation, the price of gas, and soaring crime at home.

On the Fourth of July last year, Chastain took to social media to proclaim, “Happy ‘Independence’ Day from me and my reproductive rights,” and shared a photo of herself holding up two middle fingers.

