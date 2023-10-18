Richard Curtis, director of Love Actually (2003) and Notting Hill (1999), is now a full-time cuck apologizing for both of his beloved box office hits.

Even more sad is that Curtis’s daughter, Scarlett, is putting him on public trial with this Woke Struggle Session:

Per media reports from the U.K. event, Scarlett said that there have been “growing criticisms” around Curtis’ films, specifically about how women and people of color were handled onscreen. Some of the examples mentioned during the conversation were how Jones’s legs being described as being the size of “tree-trunks,” and how 1999’s “Notting Hill” had a predominantly white cast set in a neighborhood that hosted the 1958 Notting Hill Race Riots. “I think because I came from a very un-diverse school and a bunch of university friends, I think that I hung on to the feeling that I wouldn’t know how to write those parts,” Curtis said. “I think I was just stupid and wrong about that. I felt as though me, my casting director, my producers just didn’t look outwards.”

Curtis added, “I remember how shocked I was five years ago when Scarlett said to me, ‘You can never use the word ‘fat’ again. Wow, you were right. In my generation, calling someone chubby [was funny].” He said that in “Love Actually, there were jokes about that. Those jokes aren’t any longer funny.”

Can you imagine? Here, you’ve made two movies still beloved decades later, and you allow your own daughter to turn you into a squeaking little gerbil over nothing. He’s apologizing for his own art, not because of its message, but because he didn’t practice affirmative action.

I’m not a big fan of Love Actually, but I do know it’s a movie about people overcoming their differences to discover what they have in common, which leads to true love. Notting Hill, which I do like, delivers the same theme, including class differences with Hugh Grant’s family.

That is a lovely, universal message that appeals to the humanity in everyone. Who cares who delivered it? The message is for all people, regardless of skin color.

And fat jokes will always be funny. In fact, the fact they are frowned upon today makes them funnier.

The funniest part about this is that if Curtis had practiced affirmative action 20 years ago, his hideous daughter would still have him in public performing a Woke Struggle Session for examining black culture through his white lens, for cultural appropriation, for the million little sins the Woke Fascists invent to punish white guys. The no-win situation is deliberate, and Curtis is so weak and desperate to be loved by people who hate him that instead of telling everyone to pound sand, he’s groveling out apologies when he did nothing wrong.

Man, his own daughter is doing this… How sad is that? Why would a child do this to a parent? Well, she got her name in the paper. People can be so awful.

But it was all right, everything was all right, the struggle was finished. He had won the victory over himself. He loved Big Brother.

