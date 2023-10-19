Aussie Trans-Identified Male Football Coach Included in ‘Hottest 100 Women’ List

A transgender-identified biological male football coach has made an Australian magazine list charting Hot 100 women of the world for the second year in a row.

The list, released Wednesday and compiled by Maxim Australia, is intended to showcase the most successful and beautiful women in entertainment, sport and pop culture.

It ranked former Australian Rules player turned coach Danielle Laidley in 92nd place, prompting an immediate response from critics.

There are 4 Billion Women in the world. This biological man has been named the 92nd HOTTEST WOMAN in the world, according to Maxim Australia. pic.twitter.com/o4mfFzk7U4 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 18, 2023

Laidley is a former star coach who played for the West Coast Eagles and North Melbourne in the Australian Football League (AFL) from 1987 to 1997. He “officially” announced his transition in 2020, shocking many fans with his dramatic transformation from “Dean” to “Dani.”

The 56-year-old ex-footballer reportedly kept his gender identity a “secret” until photos of him in women’s clothing were accidentally sent to his daughters on Snapchat in 2019, the Daily Mail reports.

“I sort of started to live my life as me with a small group of friends, but not in front of my children,” explained Laidley. “I would try my darndest to keep the two very separate.”

​​Laidley said in addition to learning how to use the picture-sharing app, he was struggling with a meth addiction at the time.

“I was learning how to use Snapchat because that’s how I communicated particularly with the girls every day. And one Sunday morning, I was learning how to do it. I didn’t have my glasses on… Instead of pressing save, I pressed send. They got pictures of me,” he said.

Laidley has declined to comment on his inclusion on the Hottest 100 Women list topped by Australian actress Margot Robbie, 33, whose Hollywood career continues to shine following the release of her latest film Barbie.