Rap Group Death Grips End Concert When Fans Won’t Stop Throwing Glow Sticks at Them

The hip hop group Death Grips cut its performance in Fayetteville, Arkansas, last week after fans wouldn’t stop throwing glow sticks at them.

“Someone threw a phone at them and Ride threw the mic on the ground and walked off and back. Someone threw a glowstick that hit him in the chest and he walked off, back and waiting for more. Another glowstick was thrown and they left. Fair is fair,” a Reddit user said of the incident, according to a report by Stereogum.

The band was reportedly playing at JJ’s Live in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

While the crowds for the Death Grips performances are known to be pretty chaotic, hurling glow sticks at rapper MC Ride appears to be taking things too far.

This is not the first time audience members have disrupted a live performance this year. In fact, throwing objects at singers appears to be the latest trend among concertgoers.

Over the summer, pop star Harry Styles was hit in the face by an object that was thrown at him while he was performing in Vienna, Austria.

Around that same time, multiple objects were thrown at pop star Taylor Swift as she exited the stage after one of her recent performances in Kansas City. Rapper Drake also fell victim to the continuing trend when he was hit by a phone that was thrown from the audience in Chicago, Illinois, in July.

In June, singer Bebe Rexha was struck in the face by a cellphone that was hurled at her from the crowd while she was performing onstage during a concert in New York City. Photos later showed Rexha sustained injuries to her face.

Days after that, singer Ava Max was smacked in the face by a man who rushed the stage during a concert in Los Angeles, and singer Kelsea Ballerini was also hit in the face while performing.

Then, in a bizarre and morbid turn of events, pop star Pink was left stunned during a performance in London after a fan appeared to throw their mother’s ashes onto the stage.

Meanwhile, singer Adele dared her audience members to throw objects at her, proclaiming, “I’ll fucking kill you” to her fans at one of her concerts, were they to hurl anything at her.

