Barn Find: 1981 DeLorean Found in Wisconsin with Only 977 Miles on It

A 1981 DeLorean, the famed time-travel car from the 1985 film Back to the Future, shocked car enthusiasts when one was found with just 977 miles on the odometer in a Wisconsin barn.

The owner, only identified as “Dick,” revealed his treasure when he got into contact with Mike McElhattan, a business owner who specializes in repairing DeLoreans, who was stunned to hear that the rare car had less than 1,000 miles on it.

With only 9,000 DeLoreans ever being made before the manufacturer went bankrupt in 1982, the classic model discovered in decent condition with its original tires was a great find.

“The body was covered in dust and rodent droppings, but the car was in otherwise good condition, right down to the original tires and blue oil filter,” the New York Post reported.

McElhattan traveled to Wisconsin to meet Dick and see the legendary car in person, posting a video to YouTube of his findings.

“This thing is literally a time capsule,” McElhattan observed in the video.

“The doors work well,” Dick said, adding that the inside of the vehicle didn’t smell great. When the pair opened the iconic gullwing doors, mice could be seen scurrying about inside.

“To me, what’s cool about it, is it’s completely original, down to the original tires that rolled out of the factory in Belfast, Ireland,” McElhattan said.

While it will need heavy cleaning, engine work, and some repairs, the DeLorean will likely be able to run again someday.

Dick sold the car to McElhattan for an undisclosed price. According to the businessman, it could take at least six months to get it road-ready.