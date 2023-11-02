Joseph Arthur Releases Song Demanding ‘Ceasefire Now’ in Gaza, Compares Israeli Counter-Offensive to ‘Genocide’

Iconoclastic singer-songwriter Joseph Arthur has released a new song demanding “Ceasefire Now” in Gaza, with lyrics that compare Israel’s military counter-offensive to “genocide” and a “nuclear bomb.”

Joseph Arthur unveiled the song Wednesday on Instagram.

The song features the lyrics:

Damage like a nuclear bomb

Dresden In a kill box people can’t escape

They told them to leave

But where can they go

A genocide some say is Biblical fate

While the song doesn’t mention Israel or Hamas by name, Arthur spelled out his beliefs in a separate Instagram post on Thursday.

“Regardless of whatever ‘side’ one may be on in this conflict, the million children in Gaza should be all of humanity’s concern,” he wrote. “Many thousands have lost their lives already and it seems basic that we would address the machine of death threatening for that trajectory to continue as a kind of first priority here.”

There are growing calls from the left for a ceasefire, especially from Muslim and Arab Americans, who are threatening to withhold political support for President Joe Biden in 2024 unless he accedes to their demand.

On Tuesday, protestors disrupted Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s testimony at a Senate hearing, demanding a “ceasefire now!”

Celebrities including Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, and Kristen Stewart have also joined the calls for a ceasefire.

But others — notably Amy Schumer and Michael Rapaport — have ridiculed such demands, arguing that a ceasefire would be meaningless in the face of Hamas’ barbaric tactics during its October 7 massacre, which included beheading, raping, and dismembering Israeli civilians.

