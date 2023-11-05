Los Angeles Police discovered a gruesome scene in the apartment of local model Maleesa Mooney, who was found dead with her wrists and ankles bound, her mouth gagged, and was stuffed inside her refrigerator.

The victim was found on September 12, but new details of her death have been released by officials who say she suffered a beating and may have died from several causes, Fox News reports.

In other reports, Mooney’s sister is quoted as saying that the victim was two months pregnant at the time of her death.

The 31-year-old real estate agent who also worked as an occasional model was last seen alive in a surveillance video on September 6. An unknown man was also seen using a keyfob to enter Mooney’s apartment. He was seen in the surveillance video carrying plastic bags into her dwelling.

Mooney’s family called the L.A. Police Department on September 10 when they had not heard from her for several days. Officers entered her apartment on the 12th and found her dead and wedged inside her refrigerator.

Officials say that Mooney had been bound with electric cords and pieces of clothing, some cloth had been stuffed into her mouth, and blood was found on the floor outside the refrigerator.

Family members told the police that Mooney was hosting a housewarming party at the apartment she had recently moved into, but they had not heard from her in the days after the get-together.

Mooney’s body reportedly suffered many cuts, lacerations, and gashes around her head and upper body, and she had sustained a broken rib. There did not seem to be evidence of strangulation. Officials added that Mooney was “likely involved in [a] violent physical altercation prior to her death.”

Suffocation may have played a part in her death because none of the beating injuries were necessarily life-threatening. She also had cocaine in her system. It is unknown if the drugs played any part in her death, and the coroner will be filing a report at a later time.

The police have listed her death as a result of “homicidal violence.”

No arrests have been made and police have not said if they have a suspect in mind.

The victim’s sister, Jourdin Pauline, called Mooney the “most amazing girl ever.”

“Never in a million years did I think I’d have to make this post and get justice for my one & only sister… my heart is crushed I can’t believe you won’t be here with us anymore,” Pauline added n an Instagram post. “This is so sick I can’t believe my big baby sister is gone… we will get justice for you my sister I promise you won’t be gone in vain!

“I can’t imagine what my sister went through and it pains me to even think about it,” Pauline, an Instagram-famous pop singer, said.

