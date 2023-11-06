Actor Evan Ellingson Dead at 35

Former child actor Evan Ellingson died on Sunday at his home in San Bernardino County at the age of 35.

Ellingson, who hasn’t been in a film or television show for more than a decade, was found dead in his bedroom, the coroner’s office told TMZ.

While the former child actor’s cause of death remains unclear, officials told the outlet that so far, there appears to be no foul play involved.

Ellingson’s father, Michael, told TMZ that his son was found at a sober-living home, and that he had struggled with drugs in the past, but was doing better as of late. Michael added that Ellingson’s death is a complete shock to the family.

The actor is perhaps best known for starring as Cameron Diaz’s teenage son Jesse Fitzgerald in the 2009 film, My Sister’s Keeper. He was also known for his recurring role as Kyle Harmon in the show CSI: Miami, in which he starred for 18 episodes.

Ellingson’s role in CSI Miami ended in 2010, which was also the last time he was seen on camera, according to the actor’s IMDb page.

He initially got his start in the entertainment industry at the age of 13, with a small role in a TV movie, and a guest appearance on General Hospital.

After that, Ellingson went on to appear in shows like Titus, That Was Then, Mad TV, Complete Savages, Bones, and 24, among others. He also appeared in films like Walk the Walk, The Bondage, Confession, and Time Changer.

