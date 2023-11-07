Report: People Defecating in Line at Disney Theme Parks

Lines for key attractions at Disney theme parks have swelled to such long wait times that people have reportedly been defecating near where they stand.

According to the New York Post, witnesses and theme park goers have been raising awareness about the issue on social media, which has allegedly been a problem at both Disneyland and Disney World for a decade.

“I am in the queue for [Rise of the Resistance at Disney World] – someone let their kid take a dump on the floor and then they just walked out and left it- WTF?” one poster wrote on Reddit, which was later cited by SFGATE.

Lines for rides like Rise of the Resistance at Disneyland can swell up to over an hour and a half. Another Redditor, who claimed to work near the ride, said on the platform, “For the skeptics… this actually happened. Fun fact: this was one of 3 shit-related incidents at Rise today.”

“Less fun fact: I was here for all 3 of them,” the Redditor added.

Another Redditor who claimed to work at Disney World also wrote, “Bodily fluids no longer bother me after working at Disney.”

“Let’s just say that the attraction I work at has what the cast ended up dubbing ‘the poop hall’ because of the amount of times guests have gone in there and pooped,” they wrote. “We even put up a camera and it didn’t stop it.”

Another person who claimed to have worked at the parks jumped in to say, “Good lord the poop hallway … Gives me war flashbacks.”

“I dealt with way too many bodily fluids at that dang attraction,” they wrote.

As noted by the Post, back in 2015, two former Disney workers “penned a book detailing their experiences as custodial team workers in the 1990s and early 2000s.”

Ken Pellman and Lynn Barron, the authors of “Cleaning the Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless,” wrote that spotting human waste triggered a protocol known as “Human Code H.” A “Code H,” which stood for “horsecrap,” called for one of the cleaners to pick up after one of the horses that was pulling a vehicle along Main Street went to the bathroom. Pellman and Barron recalled that eventually they started picking up human feces as well.

Both Disney World and Disneyland increased their prices last month amid the company’s many financial woes. The parks do have a policy where people can leave the line to use the restroom while a worker holds the place.

