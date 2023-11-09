Watch: Trump Rips ‘Crazy, Woke’ Disney at Packed Florida Rally

Former President Donald Trump slammed “crazy, woke” Disney at a packed rally in Florida while campaigning for a second presidential term in 2024.

“Some of the people I know, some of the smartest people, I have one of them here tonight, he’s one of the most incredible businessmen in the world,” Trump said at a rally in Hialeah, Florida on Wednesday, before naming billionaire and Marvel chairperson Isaac “Ike” Perlmutter.

Watch Below:

“The great Ike Perlmutter,” Trump said. “He’s one of the greatest businessmen. He owned Marvel, he told it so Disney. He’s not too happy with Disney going woke. I will tell you, but he’s one of the greatest businessmen.”

Perlmutter, who acquired the Marvel Comics business in the late 1990s and sold it to Disney in 2009, is a Trump supporter and has been friends with the 45th president for years, as well as a member of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club, according to a report by Newsweek.

Disney has been facing severe backlash lately over its opposition to parental rights and anti-grooming legislation.

The company has also been at war with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), who singed legislation that prohibits teachers from discussing sexuality and transgender ideology to children in kindergarten through third grade.

After being attacked by left-wing activists for initially declining to take a position on the legislation, then-Disney CEO Bob Chapek caved to the woke mob and announced that the company is pledging $5 million toward LGBTQ groups.

The groveling CEO then followed that up by promising to launch as task force to make more LGBTQIA2S+ content for children and families.

Strange occurrences have also recently taken place at Disney theme parks.

As Breitbart News reported, Disney removed “ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls” from its park greeting, censoring any mention of gender. The new greeting, better suited for a more androgynous world, states, “Good evening, dreamers of all ages.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and X/Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.