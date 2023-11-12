Netflix Star Barton Cowperthwaite Diagnosed with Brain Cancer at Age 31

Netflix’s Tiny Pretty Things star Barton Cowperthwaite revealed on Saturday that he has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

“So…. Yesterday I was diagnosed with at least a stage 2 Glioma. It is a fairly decent sized brain tumor. The tumor’s cells originate in the brain, so it’s not spread from a cancer anywhere else in the body,” Cowperthwaite wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday.

“The only course of treatment for something like this is brain surgery,” the actor continued. “Docs so far have been confident that they’ll be able to remove most of the tumor, and that after a successful operation, and some rehab, I will be operating like my (amazing, talented, brilliant, hilarious) self.”

Cowperthwaite went on to say that nonetheless, “it seems like scans and check ups will be apart [sic] of my life for its lengthy remainder.”

“My family and I are taking several days to get second opinions,” he explained. “Planning to go into surgery middle or end of next week. I’ll do my best to be open about the journey on here.”

“I am planning on fully bouncing back to be better than my former glory!” Cowperthwaite added. “Please feel free to reach out and I’ll do my best to stay connected with as many people as I can.”

A glioma is a “common type of tumor originating in the brain,” which accounts for 33 percent of all brain tumors, according to John Hopkins Medicine.

Friends and fans took to the comment section of Cowperthwaite’s post to share their support for the Netflix star.

“In sickness and in health, my love,” commented Cowperthwaite’s fiancée, Sophie Thoerner.

“YOU are unstoppable man,” actor Rudy Pankow wrote. “Yes, it’s a major entry in life you’re going through but not without the support of many through itunstoppable.”

“Love you Bart ❤️ sending so much healing to you. You got this,” actress Casimere Jollette said.

“Oh Barty, I’m so sorry to hear this. Sending you so much love ❤️❤️❤️ you’ve got this!!!” actor and dancer Brennan Clost commented.

“I love you so much Barton,” actor and dancer Michael Hsu Rosen said.

