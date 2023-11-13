As ‘The Marvels’ Bombs, Disney Doubles Down on Pushing LGBTQ Streaming Shows

The Walt Disney Company is rolling out more LGBTQ content as its latest superhero movie The Marvels crashed and burned at the box office on its opening weekend.

Disney is currently promoting two high-profile gay and transgender-themed streaming shows on its family-friendly Disney+ service as well as Hulu.

The Disney+ drama series Culprits focuses on a gay domestic relationship between two men played by Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Kevin Vidal. The show focuses on Joe (Stewart-Jarrett), whose past criminal life threatens to re-emerge and disrupt the quiet suburban existence he has built with his male fiancé Jules (Vidal)

The series — which is streaming on Disney+ in the U.K. and Hulu in the U.S. — also stars drag queen comedian Eddie Izzard, who now apparently goes by the name “Suzy Eddie Izzard.”

In December, Hulu is set to debut the new documentary We Live Here in the Midwest — a look at gay, transgender, and “non-binary” families that live in small towns and cities throughout America’s heartland.

Among the families profiled in the documentary are those with transgender parents. “What my dad was feeling and why she felt like she did, was more than just her. There are more people out there who are like this,” said one child whose father transitioned to become a “woman.”

In another scene, a “non-binary” student discussed how she is treated in class.

“The students believe that ‘non-binary’ do not exist,” she said. “I’m here right now so we do exist.”

We Live Here in the Midwest is set to debut on December 6.

Disney has embraced LGBTQ messaging in its entertainment aimed at children and families.

As Breitbart News reported, Disney along with Netflix put out more LGBTQ content than any other studio in Hollywood in 2022, according to a GLAAD report.

GLAAD said Disney released 59 films in 2022, and 24 of them were so-called “LGBT inclusive films.”

In the past two years, Disney has fought Florida over its anti-grooming Parental Rights in Education law, created multiple transgender characters for its children’s shows, put gay characters at the center of its big-budget movies, and even launched an LGBTQ-themed apparel line.

This year, Disney eliminated 7,000 jobs worldwide as its profitability cratered. CEO Bob Iger is planning on slashing an additional $2 billion in spending in the months ahead.

