Sam Haskell, Son of Top Hollywood Agent, Arrested for Murder

Sam Haskell IV, the son of top Hollywood agent Sam Haskell, has been arrested in Los Angeles after a woman’s torso was found near his home. Police believe the torso belongs to his now-missing wife.

“The son of a top Hollywood agent who was arrested after a woman’s torso was found in a dumpster near his LA home was caught on camera disposing of what appears to have been part of her body in a California strip mall parking lot,” noted the New York Post.

“Surveillance footage obtained by TMZ shows Samuel Haskell IV parking his white Tesla next to a dumpster in Encino Tuesday afternoon before opening up the back and taking out what appears to be a large garbage bag,” it added. “Haskell, 35, can be seen struggling to hoist the unwieldy bag up and onto his shoulder before tossing it.”

A homeless person searching for recyclables discovered the body last Wednesday. Police believe the body belongs to Haskell’s now-missing wife, Mei, who has been missing along with her parents — mom Yanxiang Wang and dad Gaoshen Li.

Police arrested Haskell after finding blood and other pieces of evidence at his house. He is being held on $2 million bail.

Prior to the body’s discovery, Haskell allegedly gave workers $500 to take away three large trash bags from his Tarzana house. He allegedly told them they were filled with rocks, which they did not believe.

Haskell and his wife share three children together, who were found safe at school. They have all been turned over to the Department of Children and Family Services.

Haskell’s father previously represented George Clooney, Dolly Parton, and Whoopi Goldberg.